Hyderabad gears up to celebrate Holi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:07 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Shopkeepers at Begum Bazar are stocking up on various colors, sweets, and snacks, preparing themselves for the festivities ahead. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for Holi, festival of colors, the city is abuzz with preparations, with shops and markets set up for the much-awaited celebration on March 8.

From colourful powders in hues of pink, yellow, blue, and green to traditional sweets, the markets are filled with an array of items. “Holi is not just a festival, it’s a feeling. People wait for this day all year long to forget their troubles and come together to celebrate love, happiness, and unity,” says Ramesh Bapatla, a vendor at Begum Bazar selling colours.

Begum Bazaar, one of the oldest and busiest markets, is known for its vibrant and lively atmosphere during Holi. Shopkeepers here are stocking up on various colors, sweets, and snacks, preparing themselves for the festivities ahead.

From eco-friendly colors made from natural ingredients to personalised gift boxes, Hyderabad‘s vendors are leaving no stone unturned to cater to the diverse needs of their customers. In addition, several events and activities have already been lined up. From colorful carnivals to musical soirees, the city is all set to enjoy a colorful Holi experience.