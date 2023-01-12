CM KCR Cricket Trophy season 3 to be organised in grand way in Siddipet

The entries would be accepted from January 13 onwards. The schedule of the tournament would be released after receiving entries, they said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Siddipet: The CM KCR Cricket Trophy season 3 will be organised in a grand way in Siddipet. The matches will be played at the Siddipet mini stadium. The organisers will accept one team from any of the villages or a ward in Siddipet Municipality.

Organisers of the tournament Macha Venugopal Reddy and Kalakuntla Mallikarjun said they were going to invite international cricket players and cinema stars as guests to participate in various events throughout the tournament. Mallikarjun said the tournament winners would get Rs 2 lakh as prize money while the runners-up would be given Rs 1 lakh. The man of the tournament would get Rs 50,000 while batsmen who hit sixes would get Rs 500 for each six.

Also Read Harish disappointed over delay in IT Tower work in Siddipet

The entries would be accepted from January 13 onwards. The schedule of the tournament would be released after receiving entries, they said.