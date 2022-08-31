CM KCR leaves for Bihar

According to an official release, Chief Ministers of both the states will discuss national politics on the occasion.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday left for Patna to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers, who were martyred in Galwan valley in 2020.

Rao’s proposed visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the ‘Mahagathbandhan.’ Earlier this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Rao here.

Rao will also provide financial aid to the kin of 12 workers from Bihar, who died in a fire accident here recently.

Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of fallen soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased migrant workers.

Rao had announced support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to the southern state, who was martyred in the clashes.

