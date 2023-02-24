CM KCR draws inspiration from Ambedkar: Puvvada

Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing many schemes with the inspiration from Dr.BR Ambedkar, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He along with ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan unveiled Dr. BR Ambedkar statue at ZP office in Khammam on Friday.

The Chief Minister was providing many opportunities to the backward classes on a large scale for their empowerment. Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule was aimed at the welfare of all sections and Telangana has become a model in the country in terms of welfare of the poor, the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar inaugurated modern facilities set up at Mominan Government High Schools in the city at a cost of Rs. 67.59 lakh. He said that the government was developing infrastructure in government schools on par with corporate schools.

With special focus on education of the poorer sections, schools were being developed so that children could study in a good environment and show interest in studies. The Telangana government’s goal was to ensure that every student gets a high standard of education, he said.

District Collector VP Gautham said that the schools were being renovated in all aspects under Mana Ooru Mana Badi. In the district, in the first phase, 426 schools having high enrollment were selected and works were taken up to develop infrastructure.

Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for the construction of PRTU community hall building at the camp area in the city. PRTU and the government have a good relationship. Teachers have to take the responsibility to offer quality education in government schools.

MLA Ramulu Nayak, Mayor P Neeraja, SDUA chairman B Vijay Kumar and others were present.