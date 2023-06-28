CM KCR extends Bakrid greetings

Bakrid festival inculcates the great qualities of devotion, sacrifice, compassion, and faith within individuals said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the significance of the Bakrid festival, stating that it serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of sacrificing personal interests for the greater good. He said these sacrifices are worth only when the benefits are shared equally among all the people.

Extending his greetings to the public on the eve of Bakrid (Eid ul-Adha) on Friday, the Chief Minister said the festival inculcates the great qualities of devotion, sacrifice, compassion, and faith within individuals.

Asserting his commitment to fostering a harmonious society by ensuring equal respect and opportunity, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised that Telangana upholds and respects all religious beliefs and traditions. “The State’s dedication to preserving the spirit of communal harmony, enables people of diverse backgrounds to coexist peacefully,” he said.

He said Telangana was implementing the secular spiritual action plan which has become a role model for the entire country. He explained the State government has been implementing numerous schemes for the development and welfare of Muslim minorities. On the occasion, the Chief Minister wished that the mercy of the almighty Allah be upon all the people to prosper with peace and happiness.