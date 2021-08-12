CM KCR extends greetings on International Youth Day

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to the youth of Telangana on the occasion of International Youth Day on Thursday. He said youth played a pivotal role during the Telangana movement and also in self-governance of the State. After the formation of Telangana State, he said young leaders from the weaker sections were being provided opportunities to enter the legislature which will continue in the future as well.

Keeping in view the future of youth, the State government was redesigning and revamping agriculture, industries, and IT sectors as well as exploring the employment potential in sectors like tourism, logistics, among other such new sectors, he said. The government has been extending several schemes for self-employment, and also implementing the zonal system in a scientific manner to provide jobs in the public sector.

With innovative schemes and measures, the rural economy is being strengthened and paving way for the employment of the youth. Chandrashekhar Rao said in future, the role of youth in all the sectors would become more important. The future belongs to Telangana’s youngsters, he declared.