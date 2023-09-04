CM KCR extends greetings to teachers on Teachers’ Day

He termed a teacher's role as invaluable, in instilling discipline and imparting knowledge among students, apart from nurturing goals and shaping them as doers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended his wishes to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, celebrated in honour of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday on September 5.

In his message, the Chief Minister underscored the significance of the age-old adage “Matru devobhava, Pitru devobhava, Acharya devobhava,” which places teachers next only to parents in a child’s life.

He said the State government was implementing effective initiatives for the welfare of both teachers and students, apart from ensuring quality education for students.

He stated that Telangana had set a new benchmark in Gurukul education and was leading the charge in nurturing the future generation through quality education.

Pointing out the positive results yielded by the State government’s initiatives, he said students from government schools in Telangana had earned recognition at national and international levels in both academics and sports. This success served as an example for the government’s dedication and sincerity in advancing the cause of education, he said.