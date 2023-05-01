CM KCR extends Labour Day greetings to working class

CM KCR said his government was working for the welfare of labourers and implementing several schemes aimed at their development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:26 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Stating that the International Labour Day was a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices of the working class, CM KCR said his government was working for the welfare of labourers and implementing several schemes aimed at their development.

Extending greetings on the occasion of International Labour Day to all the working people in the State, the Chief Minister said the International Workers’ Day was observed to honour the struggles and gains made by workers, peasants, professionals and labourers for improving their working conditions.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said his government was providing several benefits to labourers, including Rs 6 lakh in the event of the death of a worker to their family members. So far about 4001 workers’ families have been covered under the scheme and an amount of Rs 223 crore has been paid to the beneficiaries, he informed.

Similarly, labourers involved in accidents becoming disabled were being provided Rs. 5 lakh and so far 504 workers have been covered under the scheme in the State, he said, adding that an amount of Rs. 8.9 crore has been disbursed to the beneficiaries.

The State government was providing Rs30,000 for labourers to conduct the marriage of their daughters and in the last nine years, 46,638 beneficiaries were paid Rs. 130 crore, he said. Female workers were being paid Rs. 30,000 as maternity benefits and in the last nine years, 1,01,983 beneficiaries have been paid Rs. 280 crore, the Chief Minister informed.

The workers’ kins were being paid Rs 1 lakh in the event of death and so far the State government has disbursed Rs. 288 crore among the beneficiaries, he said, adding that 39,797 workers’ families were provided financial assistance of Rs 98 crore for the funeral.

He said during Covid-19 pandemic, the State government spent Rs. 1,005 crore under various programmes for labourers welfare. With the same spirit the State government would continue its efforts for the welfare of workers, he said.