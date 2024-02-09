Anti-Bonded Labour Day observed in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:37 PM

Khammam: Child Welfare Committee chairperson Bharat Rani has called for the protection of women and children from bonded labour and child labour systems and to eradicate the system totally.

On the occasion of National Anti-Bonded Labour Day on Friday, Action for Integrated Development (AID) and the police department’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) organised an awareness programme.

Addressing the gathering she said that even after 75 years of independence, some children and women were still stuck in the bonded labour system. After the Abolition of Bonded Labour Act brought by the government in 1976, till January 31, 2023 as many as 3, 15,305 people have been saved from the bonded labour, she informed.

The government was working hard to end the bonded-labour system by 2030 and the cooperation of societal members was essential for that, she noted.

AHTU in-charge Narasimha Rao said that children and elders were being trafficked in different places and were being pushed into bonded-labour. People have to be alert about the traffickers, he warned.

If anyone faces a problem from traffickers they call 100, 112 and 1800-102-7222 immediately. AID coordinator K Srinivas, counsellors V Rajesh and E Madhavi, Lorry Owners Association president D Bhadram, vice president Raghu Babu and others were present.