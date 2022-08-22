CM KCR felicitates CWG medal winners from Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated Commonwealth Games medal winners from the State as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, at the LB Stadium, on Monday.

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, who won a gold medal in the 50 kg category, and another boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin, who won a bronze medal in the 57 kg category, were felicitated by the CM. City paddler Akula Sreeja, who scripted history by clinching India’s first-ever mixed doubles gold with Achanta Sharath Kamal, was also honoured by CM, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and others.

Meanwhile, SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy congratulated the medal winners and thanked the Chief Minister for honouring the athletes, adding that such a move will motivate them to achieve greater heights.