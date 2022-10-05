TRS activists perform special prayers at Basar temple

Activists belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) perform special prayers at the famed Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar on Wednesday.

Nirmal: A group of activists belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) performed special prayers at the famed Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam seeking success for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s foray into national politics and congratulating him, in Basar on Wednesday.

The activists performed Kumkumarchana and other prayers at the shrine. They opined that the Chief Minister would excel in national politics as he did in the State. They said Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and dedication would help the party to perform well in coming elections and leaders of various parties would join the outfit after being impressed with the policies and schemes implemented in Telangana.