CM KCR greets Muslim community on Ramzan

Telangana should be prosperous with the blessings of Allah and with God's blessings, all the people in the State should live together and happily, KCR said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Extending his Ramzan wishes, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said efforts would be continued to extend the welfare and development programmes for Muslims in Telangana to all the Muslims across the country.

The Chief Minister wanted the people to celebrate ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ with all family members and relatives with the spirit of discipline, brotherhood, and spirituality inculcated by the initiation of Ramzan fasting.

“Telangana should be prosperous with the blessings of Allah and with God’s blessings, all the people in the State should live together and happily,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. Reiterating that Telangana was known for its Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, the Chief Minister said that the State government was committed to protect secularism and religious harmony.

He said the State government had extended support to Muslims in many fields, including education and employment. Effective implementation of many schemes, which were aimed at bringing qualitative change in their lives were yielding good results, he said.

In the last nine years, the State government has spent Rs.13,000 crore for the welfare and development of minorities in the State, he said, adding that many schemes being implemented for the development of minorities had set a benchmark for the country.

The State government would continue its efforts for their welfare and development. .

Under the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, Rs.2,130.92 crore was spent from 2014-15 to 2022-23. Initially, 204 Minorities Residential Schools were established and they were upgraded Minorities Residential Colleges and through these institutions, 68,840 boys and 62,080 girls had benefited.

According to the national survey on higher education, the percentage of Muslims pursuing higher education from 2019 had increased 5.8 per cent in Telangana, while it was three per cent in Kerala and 3.8 per cent in West Bengal. As part of the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship programme, 2,975 students had benefited from 2015-16 to 2022-23 and the government had spent Rs.462.23 crore. Under the Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation’s Economic Support Scheme, 1464 persons had benefited while the Driver Empowerment Programme had benefited 281 people from 2019-20 to 2022-23.