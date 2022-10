CM KCR greets Muslims on eve of “Milad-un- Nabi”

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has extended greetings to the Muslim community on the eve of “Milad-un-Nabi”, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

The Chief Minister stated that all should be inspired by the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, who worked towards establishment of peace and equality of all human beings. The Chief Minister also said more efforts should be made to promote peace and harmony in the country.