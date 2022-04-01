CM KCR greets people of Telangana on Ugadi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his Ugadi festival greetings to the people of Telangana and hoped the new year ‘Shubhakrut’, which wraps up the auspiciousness in the name itself, will bring good fortune to the people in all spheres.

Stating that Telangana, which is on the path of progress in a short period, he expressed happiness that with the blessings of God, Telangana was abuzz with plenty of water and green fields. The Chief Minister said the people of Telangana would start the New Year from Ugadi and the farmers would start their agricultural work from Ugadi. He said the Telangana government was giving maximum encouragement to the irrigation and agriculture sectors.

The Telangana government was the only government in the country that gave the highest priority to the welfare of the farmers. Telangana has achieved unprecedented development in the field of agriculture to make the country proud in its entirety. It is now challenging the Center in procuring grain with the highest crop yield. He said the State government was working tirelessly to reach this level and added the rural economy of Telangana was strengthened by strengthening agriculture allied occupations by developing the agricultural sector.

The State government is following the motto that ‘all people will be happy when agriculture is good’. The Chief Minister said the development of the agricultural sector has indirectly helped the employment opportunities in productive and service sectors for the youth in Telangana.

He said all sectors have been strengthened in the recent past and Telangana will develop further in the year of “Shubhakrut” and added that Telangana became the compass for the country. Even during Covid, Telangana agriculture sector contributed largely for the growth of the country’s GDP, he said.

