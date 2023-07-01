CM KCR has kept promise of free drinking water for poor, says KTR

After launching the 20,000 litres free drinking water supply programme, over 11 lakh families were provided free water worth Rs.850 crore so far, KTR said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:40 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has fulfilled his promise of supplying free drinking water to the poor. After launching the 20,000 litres free drinking water supply programme, over 11 lakh families were provided free water worth Rs.850 crore so far, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Saturday.

Not stopping with the supply of free drinking water, the Telangana government has taken up an ambitious project of ensuring 100 percent sewerage treatment in the city. No other government had dared to take up such a project, which was being executed with Rs.3,866 crore with an additional treatment capacity of 1259 MLD, he said.

While other cities were equipped with treating just about 30 to 40 percent of the sewerage, the Chief Minister had directed the MA&UD department to ensure 100 percent sewerage treatment in the city, he said.

Under this initiative, a 15 MLD capacity STP was inaugurated today. As the State government was executing such a mammoth project, an appeal was made to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister HS Puri to extend one third cost of the project as financial assistance during a meeting in New Delhi recently, he said.

Save for oral assurance, there was no confirmation from the Ministry. However, the Union Minister was surprised to learn that Hyderabad was poised to become the first city in country to ensure 100 sewerage treatment by this September. He had also evinced interest to personally inspect the treatment facilities, the Minister said.