CM KCR launches podu land patta distribution in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:07 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally launched the distribution of podu land pattas in the State and handed over documents to Adivasi beneficiaries at the newly inaugurated Integrated District Offices Complex in Asifabad on Friday. Nearly 1.5 lakh tribals will get rights to cultivate more than 4 lakh acres of Podu land in forest areas across 26 districts in Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao announced that all the land pattas were being given in the name of women beneficiaries. All the 1.5 lakh tribals will receive the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance of Rs.10,000 per acre with immediate effect, he said.

Due to legal issues, the distribution of the podu land pattas to non-tribals was getting delayed, he said, assuring that the non-tribal applicants who have provided proof that their families have been residing in the tribal areas for the last 75 years, also would receive the podu land pattas upon getting clearance from the officials concerned.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, PCCF RM Dobriyal and DGP Anjani Kumar to review and withdraw cases of forest land occupation registered against the tribals who received the podu land pattas. He instructed the officials to immediately make arrangements to ensure three-phase electricity connections to agricultural lands in the forest areas. He asked them to draw the necessary amount from the ST Welfare Fund.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the construction of the government medical college building was being taken up at a rapid pace and will be completed soon. He said Telangana was able to make rapid progress on all fronts due to the combined efforts of the officials of all the departments.

Earlier, the Chief Minister arrived at Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters on Friday afternoon. He unveiled the statue of tribal revolutionary Kumram Bheem in the town junction named after the latter and paid tributes.

Later, he inaugurated the newly constructed BRS party office where he paid floral tributes to the statue of Telangana Talli and hoisted the party flag. The party district president Koneru Konappa assumed his chair in the presence of the BRS Chief.

Chandrashekhar Rao also visited the Children’s Park and unveiled the statue of Kotnak Bheem Rao and paid tributes. Along with Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, he inaugurated the newly constructed office of the District Superintendent of Police and made SP Suresh Kumar assume the chair.

Upon arrival at the Integrated District Offices Complex, the Chief Minister received an honourary salute from the police contingents. He inaugurated the IDOC and made District Collector Hemant Borkade sit in the chair, before launching the Podu land pattas distribution programme.