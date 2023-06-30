Maharashtra couple on 4000km walkathon for KCR as Maha CM

The couple regretted that farmers of the country had become slaves due to anti-farmer policies introduced by the Centre

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A couple from Maharashtra planning to soon embark on a 4,000 kilometre-walkathon, hoping K Chandrashekhar Rao will become Chief Minister of the neighboring State, was a special attraction for the crowds in Asifabad on Friday.

The couple, Babarao Maski and Shobha Maski from Rajura taluq in Chandrapur district, was walking on the road carrying a flex poster narrating their objective and wearing chains and shackles around their neck. They grabbed the attention of many with their unique wish.

“We are planning to reach Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad and meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. We will commence the walkathon once he gives his nod to the mission,” said Babarao, who operates a transport agency and a dhaba for eking out a life. He added that he closed the business to take up the walkathon.

The 60-year old man said that he would cover 36 districts of Maharashtra and sensitize doctors, lawyers and others over development models and innovative schemes introduced by Bharat Rastra Samithi in Telangana. He said that they would create awareness among the public during the walkathon which would take around eight months of time.

The couple regretted that farmers of the country had become slaves due to anti-farmer policies introduced by the Centre and said they had gone on a similar walkathon from 2006 to 2012, seeking formation of Telangana.