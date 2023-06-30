CM KCR showers sops for Asifabad

Giving a strong push for the development of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, CM KCR on Friday showered sops for the district

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Giving a strong push for the development of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday showered sops for the district including a high-level bridge on Wardha river, an ITI and also funds for rural and urban local bodies.

Addressing a public meeting during his visit to Asifabad on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao said a high-level bridge would be constructed across Wardha river near Gundayipet village in Koutala mandal spending Rs.75 crore. He promised to convert Nagamma Cheruvu, an irrigation tank in Sirpur (T) mandal centre into a tourist spot. He also said an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kaghaznagar which was seeing rapid industrial growth, would be set up as requested by local MLA Koneru Konappa.

The Chief Minister further announced Rs.25 crore each to Kaghaznagar and Asifabad municipalities and Rs.10 lakh each to 335 villages including 162 tribal gram panchayats in the district. He also announced a grant of Rs.25 crore each to seven municipalities and Rs.10 lakh each to 311 gram panchayats of Mancherial district.

Chandrashekhar Rao informed that 76,000-86,000 acres would be stabilised in the district with the completion of the proposed barrage across Wardha river in Koutala mandal soon. Medical infrastructure would be strengthened with the advent of a government medical college sanctioned to the district. He added that creation of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district had eased problems of the public in reaching the district headquarters.

Assuring provision of three-phase power connections to tribal hamlets in the next two to three months, he said the State government had already released Rs.300 crore for providing three-phase electricity connections to agricultural lands in remote areas.

Pointing out that the Tribal Welfare department supplied motor pumps to several tribals under the Giri Vikas scheme, he asked all elected representatives of the erstwhile Adilabad district to coordinate with officials and ensure its effective implementation.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the formation of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district could be realised and development initiatives were implemented due to Telangana State formation. The district, which was once plagued by seasonal diseases like malaria, has seen remarkable progress in healthcare services.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence in retaining power in the next Assembly elections, citing the government’s relentless efforts in uplifting various sectors and communities in Telangana. He thanked the officials for their contribution and support in ensuring rapid progress of Telangana on all fronts.

