Noted singer and Telangana activist Saichand no more

Noted singer Saichand, a well-known artist who mesmerised many with his singing during the separate Telangana agitation died of a heart stroke early on Thursday morning

29 June 23

Hyderabad: Noted singer and chairman of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation, Saichand, is no more. He was 40 and is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

Saichand, suffered from a heartstroke at his farmhouse in Karokonda village of Nagarkurnool district early on Thursday morning and was rushed to a hospital. But he breathed his last on the way.

The noted folk singer was known for his innumerable songs on the need to form a separate state of Telangana during the separate state agitation. His greatest contribution to the separate statehood movement was through his songs in uncounntable performances during the ‘Telangana Dhoom Dhaam’ programmes across the state during the agitation.

His voice mesmerisd many and set the tone for strengthening aspirations for a separate Telangana.

He was appointed as the chairman of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in December 2021 and is continuing in the post.

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led a host of BRS leaders in expressing condolences. In a message, the Chief Minister expressed his shock over the demise of Saichand. He said Telangana lost a stalwart in his untimely death. Playing glowing tributes to Saichand, Rao said the State would remember forever his songs. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, Finance minister T Harish Rao, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, council chairman G Sukhendar Reddy, Rajya Sabha members J Santosh Kumar, D Damodar Rao, State Planning Commission vice chairman B Vinod Kumar and many other ministers were among those who paid tributes to the departed leader. Rama Rao described him as an icon of Telangana whose name would be written in annals of Telangana forever.