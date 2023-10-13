| Cm Kcr Pays His Last Respect To Vemula Prashanth Reddys Mother

CM KCR pays his last respect to Vemula Prashanth Reddy’s mother

The Chief Minister spent a few minutes with the family members of Prashanth Reddy and left for Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:19 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Nizamabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday paid his respects to Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy’s mother, Vemula Manjulamma, who passed away due to illness on Thursday, at Velpur.

The Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and cabinet colleagues Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud , Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy , MLC K Kavitha , Armoor MLA Asannagari Jeevana Reddy and Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, laid a wreath on the body of Manjulamma and consoled the family members of Prashanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister spent a few minutes with the family members of Prashanth Reddy and left for Hyderabad.

Vemula Manjulamma, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. She was battling illness for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city.