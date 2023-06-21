CM KCR pays tributes to poet Guda Anjaiah

Paying rich tributes to one of the top literary personalities of the State on his death anniversary, CM KCR said Anjaiah had made a huge impact on Telangana and its fight for Statehood

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday that literary works of renowned poet and lyricist Guda Anjaiah were the true manifestation of the aspirations and existence of Telangana.

Paying rich tributes to one of the top literary personalities of the State on his death anniversary, he said Anjaiah had made a huge impact on Telangana and its fight for Statehood. He could ignite souls and inspire people. His unique style of poetry could stir up many into action and made them join the frontlines of fight for Statehood, he said.

Anjaiah’s songs helped in motivating common man too and galvanised their support to unfold a cultural movement. The focused attention paid to strengthening of the health care system in particular and development of the State in general during the last nine years owed a great deal to his song ‘Nenu Raanu Biddo Sarkaru Dhavakhanaku’, a narrative on the sordid ordeal of patients in the public hospitals under the rulers of Seemandhra in the past.

The Chief Minister said the State had emerged as a role model for the country by surging ahead in development and fulfilling the aspirations of Telangana martyrs. Telangana State would move forward with the same spirit, he asserted.