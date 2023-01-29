CM KCR pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled that Mahatma Gandhi, who sacrificed his life to maintain national integrity and unity, would always be the guiding light for the country's progress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary which falls on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday.

Stating that the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who declared that people’s welfare regardless of their caste and religion was his religion, were urgently needed in India, the Chief Minister recalled that Mahatma Gandhi, who sacrificed his life to maintain national integrity and unity, would always be the guiding light for the country’s progress.

Everyone should learn from Gandhi’s life about the spirit of overcoming obstacles and emerging victorious notwithstanding the obstacles faced in the process of reaching the goal, he said, adding that the nation would prosper as per the aspirations of Mahatma Gandhi.