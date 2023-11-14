CM KCR promises Girijan Bandhu in phased manner in BRS third term

Chief Minister said the Girijan Bandhu scheme would be extended to tribal youth without land and jobs to foster inclusive development.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:50 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Much to the delight of tribals, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that the BRS government would implement a Girijan Bandhu scheme on the lines of the successful Dalit Bandhu initiative.

Reminding the public at the Praja Aashirvada Sabha meeting in Palakurthy constituency on Tuesday that the BRS enhanced reservations for tribals to 10 percent, the Chief Minister said the Girijan Bandhu scheme would be extended to tribal youth without land and jobs to foster inclusive development.

Despite ruling the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for over 50 years, the Congress failed to provide basic amenities like drinking water to people of Telangana, he said, pointing out that Palakurthy constituency was between Krishna and Godavari Rivers, but did not receive adequate water for irrigation till Telangana was formed.

“Respecting the demands of the tribals for self-rule, the BRS government upgraded tribal hamlets into gram panchayats. We also enhanced tribal reservations to 10 percent,” he said, reiterating that the third term of the BRS would see implementation of Girijan Bandhu.

The Chief Minister urged the SC community to deliberate on why none of the previous governments implemented schemes like Dalit Bandhu since independence. He reminded that if the previous governments had implemented such socio-economic empowerment schemes for the weaker sections, the nation would have surpassed many developed countries.

“The Dalits were treated as mere vote-banks. We are committed to implement Dalit Bandhu in a phased manner, to ensure socio-economic empowerment,” he asserted.