Rythu Bandhu paid to 92.68 percent farmers: Minister

29 March 2024

Hyderabad: Rythu Bandhu assistance for Yasangi 2023-24 has been disbursed till date to 64,75,819 farmers, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Friday. In an official release issued here he said that some 92.68 per cent of the Yasangi farmers were covered under the programme in less than three months.

This is much in contrast to the disbursal pattern of the previous installments during the BRS government. It took the previous government to complete the process of disbursal four months and five days during Kharif, 2018-19 and five months and eleven days during Yasangi,2028-19.

Similarly in 2019-20, the Rythu Bandhu remittances took five months and eleven days during Kharif and one month 19 days during Yasangi.

In 2020-21, the Rythu Bandhu disbursal process was completed in five months and sixteen days during Khraif and two months and twenty four days during Yasangi. In 2022-23, it took two months and eight days during Kharif and four months and twenty eight days during Yasangi.

In 2023-24 Kharif, the previous government had completed the process in three months and 20 days.The Minister reiterated that the Congress government remained committed to the wellbeing of the peasant community and extended priority to their programmes despite the fact that the financial situation of the state was bad. But for the ill advised moves of the previous government, the State would have been in a position to reach out to the farmers who suffered crop losses as the reservoirs were going dry. The ground water table was also falling drastically.

The government had already announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to help the farmers to make up for their losses. The government was forced to let off the water available in the Medigadda and other barrages where in structural issues were reported due to the faulty designs used in their construction, he added. (EOM)