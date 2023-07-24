CM KCR releases Telangana Pragathi Patham

Telangana Pragathi Patham is a coffee table book which is a compilation of achievements by different departments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao released Telangana Pragathi Patham, a coffee table book which is a compilation of achievements by different departments, including irrigation, industries, health, Tribal welfare, IT, handlooms, MAUD, finance and others, at Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the book would give befitting reply to all those, who raised apprehensions over the capabilities of the State government soon after the formation of Telangana. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials were present on the occasion.

Also Read CM KCR slams Congress over three hour power supply, abolition of Dharani portal