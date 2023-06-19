| Telangana Celebrates Harithotsavam A Peek Into Its Journey From Arid Brown To Lush Green

From plantation programmes at Thummaluru, to grand celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi, the day will see one of the country’s greenest States celebrating nature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 19 June 23

Greenery along the National Highway at Mavala forest block near Adilabad.

Hyderabad: From an arid brown to a lush green, the see-it-to-believe-it transformation of Telangana will be celebrated on Monday as the State gears to up organize a ‘Harithotsavam’ as part of the decennial celebrations.

From plantation programmes at Thummaluru, Ranga Reddy to grand celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, the day will see one of the country’s greenest States celebrating nature.

This has become possible after the State government, over the last decade, spent a staggering Rs.10,822 crore, including for effective implementation of the Haritha Haram programme launched in 2015.

Under the greenery campaign, 273.33 crore saplings were planted across the State. As a result, 13.44 lakh acres of forest lands were rejuvenated, plantations were completed in 2.03 lakh acres and 24.53 crore saplings were planted in the forest limits.

In tune with other sectors, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accorded top priority to protecting the environment, increasing green cover and providing a clean and green nature for the future generations.

Following the clarion call given by the Chief Minister, people, employees, voluntary organisations actively participated in the plantation programme all these years. Accordingly, the green cover increased by 7.7 percent in the State.

According to officials, the campaign saw establishment of 14,864 nurseries, development of 19,472 Palle Prakruthi Vanams covering 13,657 acres and setting up of 2011 Bruhat Palle Prakruthi Vanams in 6298 acres.

In addition to developing parks, urban parks and theme parks, extensive focus was laid on avenue plantations on the roadsides and the middle of the roads. Multiple avenue plantations were taken up covering over 12,000 km across the State.

To facilitate recreation facilities for people in urban areas, green lung spaces were developed as Urban forest parks on the city and town fringes. Towards this, 109 urban parks were developed covering about 75,740 acres.

In GHMC limits, 164 Haritha Vanams were developed and 1.06 crore saplings were raised in 1.71 lakh acres for effective implementation of Haritha Haram.