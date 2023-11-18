CM KCR stands for trust, Congress stands for deception: Manavatha Roy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

BRS leader K Manavatha Roy speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Telangana people gave Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao power twice because Chandrashekhar Rao means trust, said BRS leader Koturi Manavatha Roy.

Congress party has become a bandit’s party and the party leaders were selling the party tickets. Chandrashekhar Rao has made statehood activists Balka Suman and Gadari Kishore Kumar as MLAs and many activists were appointed as MLCs and chairmen of corporations he said.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Manavatha Roy noted that the Chief Minister was taking care of every party leader. Congress party leaders were giving priority to the rich and it has become a party of pickpockets who steal money from the leaders, he alleged.

Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy, Renuka Chowdary, Mallu Bhatti Vikramamarka have sold the Assembly tickets for crores of rupees while ignoring the party leaders who have worked hard for the party. They were all CM candidates but none of them were able to get a candidate elected, he ridiculed.

Renuka Chowdary, who claims to be a fire brand, has become a brand ambassador for lobbying and has destroyed Congress in Khammam district, Manavatha Roy noted while complaining that because of her people like him who have worked hard for the party left the party.

Congress party was going to be wrecked because of Revanth Reddy. Congress party could do nothing to the State and party leaders dream of coming to power by giving false promises like in Karnataka. But Telangana people would reject the party in the Assembly elections, he predicted.

Manavatha Roy advised the people not to believe the words of Congress leaders as they could not fulfill even a single promise made in the elections in Karnataka. Chandrashekhar Rao was the only hope for Telangana.

BRS activists Bandi Raju Goud, More Bhaskar, Mohammad Hussain, Kalakoti Ilaiah, Mallela Usharani, Yusuf, Madhu and others were present.