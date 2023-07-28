CiNaRe earned global acclaim for Telugu literature: CM KCR

CM KCR paid tribute to the esteemed poet and literary figure Dr Singireddy Narayana Reddy on the eve of his 92nd birth anniversary, celebrated on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

CiNaRe with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao termed late Dr Singireddy Narayana Reddy as a literary icon who earned global acclaim for Telugu literature. He paid tribute to the esteemed poet and literary figure on the eve of his 92nd birth anniversary, celebrated on Saturday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said Singireddy Narayana Reddy, who is affectionately called as CiNaRe, received the prestigious ‘Jnanpeeth Award’ with his scholarly brilliance and brought recognition to the Telugu language on the international stage. He hailed CiNaRe as a versatile poet, demonstrating mastery in diverse genres of Telugu language literature, including poetry, lyrical verse, musical compositions, and ghazals.

Highlighting CiNaRe’s multi-talented persona, Chandrashekhar Rao recalled his accomplishments as a poet, literary scholar, researcher, teacher, film lyricist, and also administrator. CiNaRe is one of the eminent Telugu poets whose efforts kept Telugu literature vibrant and alive, he added.

Further, the Chief Minister stated that CiNaRe created a global impact through his works which got translated into multiple languages, serving as a testament to his exceptional talent and universal appeal. After Telangana formation, he reminded that the State government actively supported and encouraged the poets and literary luminaries of the region.