CM KCR to convene Cabinet meeting on July 31, Assembly session from Aug 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:39 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to hold the state Cabinet meeting at Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat on July 31 from 2 pm.

The State Government has also decided to hold the sessions of the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council from August 3.

The Cabinet will discuss about 40 to 50 issues. It will review the floods and the measures being taken by the State Government following the heavy rains.

In the wake of the farming community getting busy with agricultural activities in the current season, the Cabinet will also assess the present conditions due to untimely rains and the alternative agricultural policies needed to be adopted to help the farmers.

The cabinet will also estimate the damage of the roads due to overflowing of canals and rivulets and the impact on road transportation. The Cabinet will take decisions to restore the damaged road network on a war footing.

The cabinet will also discuss issues related to the TSRTC, enhancement of salaries of RTC employees etc.