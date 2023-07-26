Jalagam Venkat Rao vows to work for BRS, CM KCR to fulfill his promises

He also spoke to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy over phone and also met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj in this regard.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana High Court declared the election of Vanama Venkateswara Rao, MLA from Kothagudem Assembly constituency, as void, BRS Leader Jalagam Venkat Rao met the State Assembly Secretary on Wednesday and handed over the copy of the judgement. He also spoke to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy over phone and also met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj in this regard.

Speaking to reporters at the Assembly, Venkat Rao said he had filed a petition against Vanama Venkateswara Rao in the High Court in 2019. The court heard the arguments and disqualified the latter. “This is a moral victory. I met the Assembly Secretary and asked him to implement the judgement. I also spoke the Assembly Speaker over phone. I will continue to work for the BRS party and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Now that I have been made the MLA, I have an agenda for Kothagudem for the next three months,” he added.

Venkateswar Rao won the 2018 Assembly election from Kothagudem on a Congress ticket and got 81,118 votes over his nearest rival Jalagam Venkat Rao of BRS who secured 76,979 votes. After becoming MLA, Venkateswar Rao joined the BRS. The High Court judgement came even as the Election Commission of India is gearing up to hold Assembly polls in Telangana by this year-end.

Meanwhile, Vanama Venkateswara Rao approached the High Court seeking stay orders until he approaches the Supreme Court to file an appeal. The High Court reserved its verdict.