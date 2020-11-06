CM KCR to hold interim review of State Budget, Yadadri works

Based on the final outcome of the review meeting, the Chief Minister is likely to review the budget estimates with the Ministers and officials of all the departments on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will examine the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the State revenues as part of interim review of the 2020-21 budget on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan. Based on the final outcome of the review meeting, the Chief Minister is likely to review the budget estimates with the Ministers and officials of all the departments on Sunday.

Sources said there will be an in-depth discussion with officials concerned on the action required to be taken in the wake of the pandemic impact and the issues that need to be revised. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Principal Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna Rao and other officials will participate in the meeting.

The Chief Minister will also review the ongoing construction works at Yadadri temple on Saturday. Yadadri Bhongir Distirct Collector Anitha Ramachandran, YTDA special officer G Kishan Rao, officials from Roads and Buildings, Endowments and other departments will attend the meeting.

