CM KCR to inaugurate multiple projects in Asifabad on Friday

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will formally inaugurate IDOC, BRS party office, SP Office, and a children park apart from laying the foundation stone for a Government Medical College in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

A view of IDOC to be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Asifabad on Friday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will formally inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC), the BRS party office, Superintendent of Police Office, and a children park apart from laying the foundation stone for a Government Medical College in Asifabad on Friday. The most important event of the day will be the launch distribution of podu land titles to tribals the same day.

Chandrashekhar Rao is slated to reach the district headquarters by noon and participate in the multiple developmental projects including unveiling of statues of former minister Kotnak Bheem Rao before addressing a public meeting in Asifabad at 4 pm. Elaborate arrangements have been made for making his tour to the district a success.

With the district registering intermittent showers, a rain-proof imported roof-topped venue to accommodate 50,000 people has been erected near Premala Gardens in the district centre. Under the supervision of Rajanna-Sircilla Deputy Inspector General of Police Ramesh Naidu, 1,700 police personnel have been deployed for security. Four Superintendents of Police, 10 Additional SPs, 10 DSP, 49 Inspectors, 12 women Inspectors, 159 Sub-Inspectors, 264 head constables and 840 constables and 109 women constables and 166 home guards will be on the ground on the day.

Apart from TSRTC buses, 1,500 vehicles will ferry people to the event. A helipad has been readied on the premises of the Social Welfare Tribal Residential (Girls) School. Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, MLC Dande Vittal, local MLA Athram Sakku and his counterpart from Sirpur (T) Koneru Konappa and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi monitored the arrangements.

The IDOC was built on 22 acres of land spending Rs 52.20 crore. It will house offices of 37 departments and has amenities including toilets, waiting halls, fountains and a garden. The office of the SPO was built on 18 acres costing Rs 25 crore. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

