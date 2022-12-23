CM KCR to unveil BRS action plan in Delhi soon

The BRS MPs called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagadeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking to change the Parliamentary Party's name from TRS to BRS.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will unveil the party’s action plan for the nation in Delhi shortly. With the agriculture being its priority, the party will operationalise its Kisan Cells (Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi) in several States, said BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Delhi on Friday, Keshava Rao pointed out that Telangana developed in an unprecedented manner and set new benchmarks in development and welfare. Accordingly, the BRS will work towards replicating the Telangana model in rest of the country and ensure social and economic justice to the backward sections across country.

BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said the Telangana government had overcome the obstacles created by the Centre and developed the State. He termed the Central government as anti-farmer as it found fault with construction of drying platforms under MGNREGS. He said the BRS will work for welfare and development of all sections of the society.

Earlier, the BRS MPs led by Keshava Rao and Nageshwara Rao called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagadeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking to change the Parliamentary Party’s name from TRS to BRS. They submitted letters written by the party Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in the wake of ECI’s approval for renaming TRS as BRS.

Dhankar instructed the officials concerned to begin the procedure and ensure that the TRSPP is mentioned as BRSPP. Om Birla assured to discuss the issue with the officials and take necessary action at the earliest.