Telangana forefront in giving priority for tribals welfare

Published Date - 07:41 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has been in the forefront in giving top priority for welfare of tribals since formation of the State in 2014.

From allocating a special fund for the comprehensive tribal development, giving gram panchayat status to tribal hamlets to providing infrastructure in hamlets and free electricity for ST households and agriculture, the State government has taken up a series of initiatives for uplifting tribals on all fronts, officials said.

They said the State government had set up a special fund of Rs.75,450 crore for tribal development. Of this, Rs.47,258 crore has been utilised so far. The State also responded positively to the decades-long struggle to recognize tribal hamlets as gram panchayats.

As many as 3,146 hamlets in the State got gram panchayat status and 3,146 sarpanches and 24,682 ward members were involved in the administration of ST panchayats, officials said. In 3,146 gram panchayats, various development works were taken up at a cost of over Rs.1,837.08 crore.

A special fund of Rs.300 crore was allocated under ST SDF for construction of gram panchayat buildings. As part of rural development, tractors, trolleys and tankers were provided to these gram panchayats in addition to facilities like roads, dumping yards, crematoria and nurseries among other amenities.

In 1,682 habitations, BT roads were laid at a cost of Rs.1,276 crore. This year, for development of roads in 2,090 tribal villages, Rs.1,000 crore has been allocated. Under special funds for construction of internal CC roads and sewerage systems in villages inhabited by the most backward tribal tribes, Rs.133 crore has been allocated.

According to officials, the State government was providing free electricity up to 101 units to households belonging to ST communities. Three-phase lines have been developed for better power supply required for agriculture lands belonging to tribals in remote areas and for this, Rs. 221 crore was spent.

The State also established 92 special gurukul institutions for tribals for providing quality education, a step which no other State in the country had taken, officials said, adding that residential degree colleges, fine arts and law colleges, Sainik Schools and colleges of excellence were also established. The results were that 918 ST female students got admissions in IITs, NITs, IIITs and other professional courses after getting training in gurukuls.

Under the Dr BR Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund, the government spent Rs.23.49 crore covering 237 students with Rs.20 lakh for each student to pursue higher education abroad.

As many as 2,28,089 ST women benefited through the KCR kit scheme costing Rs.151 crore. The government was also implementing a special scheme called ‘Giri Poshan’ to prevent malnutrition among tribals. Anganwadi workers were supplying nutritious food in 821 habitations.

As for financial incentives for young entrepreneurs, the State government, for the first time in the country, was implementing the CMST Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme with an aim of developing tribals as entrepreneurs.

Free special training was imparted to young entrepreneurs in Indian Business School. Financial support was also provided for setting up industrial units. Around 162 ST entrepreneurs have benefited so far from this scheme. A Driver Empowerment Programme provided employment to 1,424 tribal youths by providing vehicles to them at a cost of Rs.101.50 crore under the Rural Transport Scheme.

The government was officially organizing anniversaries of tribal warrior Kumram Bheem and Banjara deity Sewalal Maharaj. Known as the Kumbh Mela of the South, the Sammakka Saralamma jatara, Asia’s largest religious congregation, was officially organized along with Nagoba Jatara, Jangubai Jatara, Bharampur Jatara, Erukala Nancharamma Jatara and Gandari Maisamma jatara. The government spent Rs.354 crore for these religious events. The statue of Kumram Bheem, who fought for tribal rights, was installed at Jodighat in addition to setting up a museum to explain the culture of the Gonds.

While the newly formed Asifabad district was named after Kumram Bheem, the Sammakka Saralamma Museum was established near Medaram at a cost of Rs.22.53 crore to showcase cultural traditions of the Koya tribe. The Kumram Bheem Adivasi Bhawan and Sewalal Banjara Bhawan were also constructed in Banjara Hills to reflect the self-esteem of adivasi banjaras, officials added.