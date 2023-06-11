CM KCR unveils Bharat Jagruti book on Telangana history

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana stands testimony for history of more than 20 crore years and it is a matter of great pride for the State and its people, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said here on Sunday.

He unveiled a book on Telangana history brought out in five volumes by Bharat Jagruti, marking the Telangana Literature Day organised as part of the 21-day decennial celebrations of State formation.

Commending the efforts put in by historians in unraveling the history of the State, he said Telangana has a rich heritage and traces of its history could be dated back to crores of years.

He observed that an understanding of the social conditions and administrative systems of the past would help pave the way for the future. The history wing of Bharat Jagruti had visited and studied many historical places in Telangana for the last six years.

Led by historian and writer Sriramoju Haragopal, an effort was made to study the glorious past of Telangana. The findings of the field research and the information gathered in the process were put together in the book form under the editorship of Mamidi Harikrishna and Vemuganti Muralikrishna.

The Chief Minister was informed that the team studied all kinds of historical evidences including fossils, buildings, inscriptions, coins and texts that were traced in the respective places. He congratulated the staff of Jagruti History wing and MLC K Kavitha, president of Bharat Jagruti.

Historians Sriramoju Haragopal, poet and editor Vemuganti Muralikrishna, Telangana Foods Chairman M Rajeev Sagar, Bharat Jagruti General Secretary Ranga Naveen Achary were present.

