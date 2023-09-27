CM KCR wishes Muslims on Milad Un Nabi

In his message, Chandrashekhar Rao said the central belief of Muslims was that Allah appointed Prophet Mohammed as the last prophet to facilitate the establishment of world peace.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Milad Un Nabi to be celebrated on Thursday. He reaffirmed his commitment to conserve the “Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb” culture of Telangana.

He wished that the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, emphasising values such as peace, compassion, religious reflection, charity, unity, and equality among all human beings, would resonate and spread across the world.

The Chief Minister said the State government would continue its efforts towards the socio-economic and spiritual development of the Muslim community, through successful implementation of various government initiatives.