CM launches distribution of enhanced pensions in Medak

CM KCR launched the distribution of enhanced pensions for the differently abled by handing over the pensions to beneficiaries at the IDOC in Medak.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Medak: Reiterating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s commitment to inclusive growth of all sections of the society, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday launched the distribution of enhanced pensions for the differently abled by handing over the pensions to beneficiaries at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Medak, which he inaugurated earlier in the day.

The pensions were recently increased to Rs.4,016 from the existing Rs.3,016. Later, the Chief Minister, who launched the distribution of Aasara pensions of Rs.2,016 to beedi tekedars and packers as well, hinted that there would be more hikes in pensions soon, which he would announce along with the party’s manifesto. Stating that there were just 23 lakh Aasara beneficiaries in the State, Chandrashekhar Rao said the number of beneficiaries had now increased to 54 lakh.

After inaugurating the IDOC, Chandrashekar Rao welcomed Collector Rajarshi Shah to take his seat in the Collector’s Chambers. Talking to officials, he said the State government had completed the construction of IDOCs in 24 out of 33 districts. Earlier, he inaugurated the Superintendent of Police’s office and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) district office as well.

Earlier, the Chief Minister reached Medak by road. He stopped at Gummadidala in Patancheru constituency where Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy was waiting to receive him. In a brief address, the Chief Minister called upon the people to elect Mahipal Reddy for the third time. He also assured to get water via the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to the constituency.