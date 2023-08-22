| Cm Kcr To Launch Election Campaign In Medak With Pragathi Shankaravam On Wednesday

By IANS Published Date - 02:39 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Medak: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the “Pragathi Shankaravam” to mark the launch of the election campaign in Medak on Wednesday.

Speaking to news reporters in Medak after examining the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme on Tuesday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the public meeting of the Chief Minister would hold prominence since it was the first public meeting after the announcement of the candidates.

The Minister said the announcement had left opposition parties stunned.

Apart from the public meeting, the Chief Minister would launch two important programmes on Wednesday after inaugurating the Integrated District Offices Complex and Superintendent of Police’s office. He will launch the distribution of the increased pensions of Rs 4,016 to physically challenged and also the distribution of Aasara pensions to beedi tekedars.