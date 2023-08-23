CM KCR assures Kaleshwaram water for Patancheru

Sangareddy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that the Patancheru Assembly constituency in Sangareddy will get Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) water soon.

On his way to Medak by road, the Chief Minister stopped at Gummadidala in Patancheru constituency for a while where MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy was waiting to welcome him to Medak District along with a huge number of BRS leaders and cadre.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to elect the BRS MLA again to realise the dream of getting KLIS water. He later left for Medak to inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex, the Superintendent of Police’s office and BRS District office in Medak. He will later address a public meeting in Medak.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and others were present.