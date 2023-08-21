Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is BRS Dubbaka candidate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Siddipet: The BRS decision to field Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate for the Dubbaka Assembly constituency will see Prabhakar Reddy contesting to the Assembly for the first time in his political career.

Since the BRS was founded, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy had contested four elections from Dubbaka from 2004 to 2018. However, his untimely demise in 2020 had created a political vacuum in Dubbaka.

Though the BRS fielded his wife Sujatha in the by-election, she lost the election to the BJP’s M Raghunandan Rao by a slender margin. Since there were no strong leaders in Dubbaka and Prabhakar Reddy also hails from Potharam village in Dubbaka Mandal, the BRS has decided to field him from the constituency this time, according to party sources.

In fact, party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had appointed Prabhakar Reddy as the party’s Siddipet district president besides giving him the responsibility of party affairs in Dubbaka after the by-election defeat in November 2020.

Known to be an affable person among leaders and cadre across the State, Reddy’s candidature sparked celebrations across the constituency. He had also played a key role in the Telangana Statehood movement.

When Chandrashekhar Rao resigned from the Medak Lok Sabha seat after swearing in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana in 2014, he gave Prabhakar Reddy a chance to contest in the Lok Sabha by-election in 2014. He won the by-election and later the 2019 general election with massive margins.