CM launches insurance policy for Singareni employees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: Continuing to accuse the previous government of financial indiscipline, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the State government was facing a financial crisis as it was forced to shell out Rs.70,000 crore a year towards interests on loans secured by the previous government.

This was against the Rs.6,000 crore a year interest payment on loans obtained during the formation of the State. The cumulative total of State government’s debt was Rs.7 lakh crore and the same was being explained to the people, he said, adding that corporations were established to bypass FRBM rules and secure more loans.

Speaking to the media after launching a Rs.1 crore accidental insurance policy for SCCL employees in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Ministers, Revanth Reddy said despite the financial crisis, the State government was implementing welfare programmes besides paying salaries to employees in time.

The Telangana agitation was fought for water, funds and jobs and the Congress government was focusing on these aspects. Reiterating that his government had filled up over 25,000 jobs within 60 days of coming to power, the Chief Minister said another 6,000 jobs would be filled up by March 2.

To fulfill the aspirations of the unemployed youth and help them prepare for recruitment examinations, the State government would be setting up Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in each Assembly constituency. Senior professors would be conducting online classes from the Jyotirao Phule Centre and candidates can follow the digital classes, he said, adding that the centres would be constructed on a war footing.

Coming down heavily on the BRS and BJP, the Chief Minister challenged both the parties for a debate on election manifestoes in the Assembly by conducting a special session.

Regarding white ration cards being insisted on eligibility for the Rs.500 LPG cylinder and 200 units free power supply schemes, the Chief Minister said there had to be a parameter to ensure genuineness of the beneficiaries. However, people need not worry and this would be a continuous affair.

Those who missed out filing applications during the Praja Palana programme or did not get listed, could approach the local MRO or MPDOs and file their applications, he said.