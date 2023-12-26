CM Revanth, Deputy CM Bhatti call on PM Modi in New Delhi

The Telangana govt. appealed to the Centre to sanction one Indian Institute of Management to Hyderabad, a Sainik School for the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government appealed to the union Government to sanction one Indian Institute of Management to Hyderabad, a Sainik School for the State, besides approving the 14 proposals for upgrading as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu made these requests to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Briefing media persons about the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said in addition to these requests, an appeal was made to the Prime Minister to fulfill the assurances made to Telangana as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

The steel plant at Bayyaram, Coach Factory at Kazipet and ITIR project were assured to Telangana. This apart, national status was promised to one irrigation project in the State. The Prime Minister was urged to accord to national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project, he stated.

“The past BRS government could not get these projects assured to Telangana as per the AP Reorganisation Act. The Prime Minister was appealed to safeguard Telangana interests” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

He said the Prime Minister had responded positively to all the appeals. He also assured that whatever support the union Government was bound to extend to State Government would be extended, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He also said the Prime Minister was briefed about the Telangana’s financial situation, besides informing about presentation of white papers about a few departments in the Assembly.