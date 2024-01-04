CM Revanth in Delhi; to meet AICC leadership

Updated On - 11:33 AM, Thu - 4 January 24

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reached New Delhi on Thursday to meet a few Union Ministers and AICC leadership.

The Chief Minister is accompanied by a few senior officials, with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy expected to join him later in the day. The Chief Minister and the Irrigation Minister are likely to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekawat and submit a representation seeking national project status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme.

Apart from this meeting, the Chief Minister is also expected to meet a few other Union Ministers, besides AICC leadership.

The meeting with AICC leadership bears significance as the Telangana Congress had announced that nominated posts would be filled up before Sankranti festival. This apart, YSRTP founder YS Sharmila is also merging her party with the Congress.

Unconfirmed reports said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar is also expected to attend this meeting with the AICC leadership.