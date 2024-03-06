CM Revanth launches ‘Rythu Nestham’ digital platform for farmers

The programme is aimed at connecting farmers through video conference facilities at the Rythu Vedikas and addressing field-level issues on agriculture.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 02:10 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the Rythu Nestham digital programme virtually from the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat here on Wednesday. The programme is aimed at connecting farmers through video conference facilities at the Rythu Vedikas and addressing field-level issues on agriculture with the support of agricultural scientists, officials and experts.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and others participated in the programme from the State Secretariat, and interacted with farmers from different Rythu Vedikas through video conference. The State government initiated the programme with an outlay of Rs 97 crore for the installation of video conference units in 2,601 Rythu Vedikas in the next three years.

In the first phase, about Rs 4.07 crore have been released to install at least one unit each in 110 Assembly constituencies. The digital platform is envisaged to be a key enabler for farmers to make agriculture more profitable. By interacting with agricultural scientists, officials and other experts, farmers will get advices and updates on their crops online. They can also share their experiences with fellow farmers in other parts of the State.

The Rythu Nestham programme will be conducted on every Tuesday and Friday with agriculture extension officers and farmers. The agriculture department in collaboration with Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University has undertaken the programme to support farmers.