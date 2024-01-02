CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to develop Musi River catchment area in three years

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on development of the Musi river basin on Tuesday, asked the officials to develop the 55 km Musi river catchment area within the Hyderabad City limits

Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop the Musi river catchment area in the next three years.

The Chief Minister, who held a review meeting on development of the Musi river basin on Tuesday, asked the officials to develop the 55 km Musi river catchment area within the Hyderabad City limits. He also asked the officials to select an iconic design suitable for all sections of people.

The project should include amusement parks, fountains, facilities for children’s water sports, areas for street vendors, business areas and shopping malls, he said, adding that officials should examine the designs of the projects already undertaken in river basin areas in other countries as well as other States in the country. The works should start within three months, he said.

Measures should be taken to divert rainwater into the Musi to cope with sudden floods, he said, adding that steps to avoid any obstacles in the development of the Musi river basin in the future too should be ensured. A tourism circuit design should be made by connecting the historical buildings of Charminar, Taramati Baradari and other tourist areas located in the Musi catchment areas, he added.

The Chief Minister has asked officials to prepare the plans to undertake the project in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.