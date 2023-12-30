CM Revanth Reddy stresses on tech to make youth competent

Telangana government was determined to provide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to youth, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:20 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need for providing modern technology to youth in making them compete at global level, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to introduce advanced courses in government ITIs across the State.

The State government was determined to provide employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to youth, he said.

Also Read Skill universities to be established in erstwhile districts, says CM

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with representatives from Tata Technologies Limited and senior officials from different departments here on Saturday, suggested to the Tata company representatives and officials to introduce courses that facilitate youth to emerge as entrepreneurs immediately after completing the technical courses by setting up their own industries and providing employment to others.

“Youth should not waste their time in pursuing outdated courses and steps should be taken to train them in advanced courses. The State government will extend all support in this regard,” Revanth Reddy said.

Towards this, he welcomed the Tata Technologies initiative to provide employment-based industrial training for youth in 50 government ITIs across the State with a cost of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore. The Tata Company will provide required machinery, equipment and software for establishment of 4.0 Skilling Centres along with maintenance in the State.

The students would be trained in 4.0 industry based courses like industrial automation, robotics manufacturing, advanced CNC machine technicians, EV mechanic, basic designer, virtual verifier etc in the ITIs. Tata Company would also provide two master trainers in each ITI along with required machinery and software to offer 4.0 industry oriented courses.

These courses will be extended in the ITIs for five years. As part of this, the Tata Company will also offer 22 new short-term and five long-term courses to polytechnic and engineering students that would facilitate in securing employment in the high demanding manufacturing sector with modern technical workshops.

The Chief Minister announced the State government would work with Tata Company and ordered the officials to extend necessary support. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari has been asked to constitute a committee with senior officials for signing a MoU with the company.

The State Labour and Employment department is already holding consultations with Tata Company to finalize the modalities for entering into an agreement. The officials also informed that 50 government ITIs have already been identified.

Tata Technologies Senior Vice president P Kaulgud and Global Head Vice president Sushil Kumar also participated in the meeting.