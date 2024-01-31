CM Revanth Reddy hands over appointment letters to Staff Nurses

The TSMHSRB has completed the recruitment process of the 6956 staff nurse posts in a record time of 13-months

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 06:52 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over appointment letters to newly recruited Staff Nurses in a function held at L B Stadium on Wednesday. A total of 6956 posts of Staff Nurse have been filled across multiple health care departments by the Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB).

Congratulating the candidates who have been selected for the Staff Nurse posts, Chief Minister said that in the coming one year, the State government will go all out to fill nearly 2 lakh posts through Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) and Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board.

The TSMHSRB has completed the recruitment process of the 6956 staff nurse posts in a record time of 13-months. The entire process of recruiting nurses at government health care facilities in Telangana was started by the then BRS government in December, 2022.

Addressing the selected candidates, Chief Minister said “We will work hard to ensure unemployed youth of Telangana have enough job opportunities. In the next one-year, we will make sure to fill 2 lakh jobs across multiple departments in Telangana,” he reiterated.