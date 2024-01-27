TSPSC will fill up jobs without question paper leaks: Bhatti

Addressing a gathering Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the revamping of the TSPSC has started for job recruitments in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 07:34 PM

Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka speaking to a student at Chilkur in Madhira mandal in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said two more guarantees that were part of six guarantees promised by Congress party would be implemented in a few days.

He launched several development works in Bayyaram, Nidhanapuram and Chilukur villages of Madhira mandal in the district on Saturday. Addressing a gathering he said that the revamping of the TSPSC has started for job recruitments in the State.

The appointment of the TSPSC chairman and committee members has been completed and the recruitment process would be taken up in a transparent manner as announced in the job calendar. Care would be taken to see that the question papers would not be leaked, he said.

As part of the Maha Lakshmi scheme, around 10 crore women across Telangana traveled free in TSRTC buses. Plans were being made to create wealth and for comprehensive development of the State with focus on Agriculture, irrigation, IT and industrial sectors, Vikramarka noted.

In a democracy there should be a place for opposition and for those who question the government. Soon after Congress came to power, the Dharna Chowk was opened for all parties to address the problems of the people to respect democracy, he said.