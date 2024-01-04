CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi, meets Union Ministers

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are likely to meet UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni on Friday and discuss a few issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who flew to New Delhi on Thursday, met a few Union Ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed several issues pertaining to Telangana.

The Chief Minister is learnt to have requested the Union Home Minister to allocate more IPS officers to Telangana. He also met Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. During his meeting with the Jal Shakti Minister, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy joined him and an appeal was made to accord national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PLRI) scheme.

Apart from according national status to PLRI scheme, a request was made to the Union Jal Shakthi Minister to sanction 60 per cent of funds for taking up the PLRI. The project was designed to supply irrigation water to 12.30 lakh acres, besides drinking water to 1,226 villages. It has been designed to lift 90 tmc of water at 75 per cent dependability to the project from the allocations to Telangana in Krishna basis, he said in the representation submitted to the Union Minister. Already, forest, wildlife, environmental, central electricity authority, Central Soil and Materials Research Station, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Central Ground Water Board clearances have been obtained for the PLRI, he said.

The Irrigation Minister said Hydrology, Irrigation planning and cost estimate and BC Ratio and Interstate aspects clearances were under scrutiny at different directorates of CWC, New Delhi. Apart from meeting the Union Ministers, the Chief Minister was scheduled to meet the All India Congress Committee leadership to discuss the strategy for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and seat-sharing with INDIA bloc parties.

The Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister are likely to meet UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni on Friday and discuss a few issues.