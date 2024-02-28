Congress Govt failed in timely payment of salaries: Harish Rao

The midday meal workers engaged in government schools were waiting for the last three months for their salaries, Harish Rao posted on 'X'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 08:18 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Congress government, which had promised payment of salaries on the first of every month has failed to fulfill it, BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao said on Wednesday.

The midday meal workers engaged in government schools were waiting for the last three months for their salaries, he posted on “X’. Bills pertaining to cooking charges and eggs secured for mid-day meals were pending. He requested the government to make such payments immediately.

Also Read Harish Rao writes open letter to CM Revanth Reddy on RTC merger

ఒకటో తేదీన వేతనాలు చెల్లిస్తామని చెప్పిన కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ, ఆచరణలో మాత్రం మాట తప్పింది. గతేడాది డిసెంబర్ నెలకు సంబంధించి 10,632 మంది సమగ్ర శిక్ష ఉద్యోగులకు, జనవరి, ఫిబ్రవరి నెలలకు సంబంధించి 12,660 మంది సమగ్ర శిక్ష ఉద్యోగులకు వేతనాలు అందలేదు. ప్రభుత్వ పాఠశాలలోని మధ్యాహ్న భోజన… — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 28, 2024



The government did not pay salaries to 10,632 employees of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan for December 2023. Similarly 12,660 employees of the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan did not receive their wages for January and they are uncertain of the date of their salaries this month too, he said.